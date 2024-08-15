Anker Solix C300 charging stations: 288 Wh LiFePO4 battery and various connectors at a price starting from $200

Anker has released a new Solix C300 DC portable charger with features that the company has not previously offered in this class of device.

Although the Anker Solix C300 DC can only be charged using a solar panel or its 140W bi-directional USB-C ports, for the first time users can charge the station using both of these USB-C ports simultaneously. This increases the charging power (and speed) to 280W.

The charging station has a 90,000 mAh (288 Wh) lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery and provides a total output power of up to 300 Wh. Anker positions the station as one of the smallest portable options, weighing 2.8 kg. It can be carried in a backpack or on the shoulder with an optional strap.

External devices can be charged via seven different connectors. These include two USB-A ports, four USB-C ports (15W port, 100W port, and two 140W ports), and an auxiliary 120W outlet that is compatible with the DC plugs on accessories such as coolers.

The built-in display shows the power consumption of connected devices and the remaining battery power. This information is also available via the Anker mobile app when the power station is connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. The top of the charging station has an integrated retractable LED light with three brightness levels that can serve as a regular or emergency light.

Anker has also announced an AC version of the charger, the Solix C300 AC. Although the names are similar, this version is heavier and provides up to 600W of output power. It is equipped with an auxiliary 120W outlet, one USB-A port, and three USB-C ports (two of which provide 140W of output power). There are three AC outlets available on this model (or two AC outlets in the UK). In this case, a carrying handle is offered instead of a retractable light. The Solix C300 AC version cannot be charged using two USB-C ports at the same time. Instead, it can be plugged directly into a wall outlet, providing similar charging speeds.

The Anker Solix C300 DC and Solix C300 AC charging stations will be available starting August 28 for $199.99 and $249.99, respectively. If you place a pre-order before August 27, the new products are offered at a discount – $149.99 and $189.99, respectively.

Source: The Verge