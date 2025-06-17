Announced OnePlus Nord 5 — with AI button and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

OnePlus held a global announcement event and talked about the devices it will officially unveil next month. So, the company will soon release two new Nord smartphones, a more compact watch and a «lightweight» tablet, which will be available for the global market. They will be joined by OnePlus Buds 4 wireless headphones, which were introduced in China earlier this year.

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 is the latest update to the popular mid-range smartphone series. The most important thing here is the processor Qualcom Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This is almost a flagship chip, so performance should be at a high level. An evaporation chamber with an area of 7300 mm is used to cool the processor2and the company claims that the smartphone will remain cool even after 5 hours of playing PUBG or CoD: Mobile at 144 Hz. This hints at the frequency support of the display, but its parameters have not yet been disclosed.

The OnePlus Nord 5 also has support for fast LPDDR5X memory and two cameras. The new model will be available in the Dry Ice color, which is a very pale blue. The Nord 5 is similar to the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra with a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, but a different processor.

Another interesting thing we are promised is the Plus Key button, which replaced the iconic Alert Slider. It can be programmed for various actions, but the main thing is the instant launch of AI tools. We have already seen this implementation in OnePlus 13s, which appeared in Asia. Now it is available in the mid-range. A little more — and the smartphone will read everything and reply to the work chat while you drink coffee.

OnePlus Nord CE5

The company has also prepared the OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphone for release, but decided to keep all details about it secret. It is expected to be a more affordable version. Visually, the Nord CE5 is very similar to the Ace 5 Racing, but this resemblance may be superficial.

OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 wireless headphones are aimed at gamers, have dual speakers, ultra-low latency, and support Hi-Res Audio. They will be available in green and dark gray colors.

Smart watch

On top of that, they will also offer a compact smartwatch and a tablet. However, there are no details about these devices, only photos. The new watch is expected to be a 43mm version of the OnePlus Watch 3, which is currently only available in 47mm. The smaller watch still has a rotating crown and an additional button on the bottom, but without the flat surface seen on the larger watch. The watch is described as «smaller, thinner, and lighter for all-day comfort» although no specific dimensions are given.

OnePlus Pad Lite

The OnePlus Pad Lite has a round camera located in the center of the back, similar to the OnePlus Pad 2 and the Chinese Pad 3 (international Pad 3 has a small camera island in the corner).

All these new products will be officially presented on July 8. At that time, the company will share detailed specifications and prices of these gadgets. In the meantime, OnePlus is offering to sign up for updates for a chance to win a €100/£100 discount on Nord 5 or Nord CE5 smartphones, as well as a OnePlus Tech Bundle, which is valued at €1595/£1435. The discount for the watch will be €50/£50, and for the tablet – €60/£60.

Source: engadget, gsmarena