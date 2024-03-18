Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a cheaper chip for premium smartphones

Qualcomm has created a new pre-top level processor. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip offers flagship features, but its performance is slightly lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is expected to enable more affordable versions of flagship smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is manufactured on the basis of a 4nm process technology. It has a configuration of 1+4+3 computing cores:

1 Prime ARM Cortex X4 core with a frequency of 3.0 GHz;

4 productive Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of 2.8 GHz;

3 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

For comparison, standard version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1+5+2 configuration (more productive cores) and higher frequencies for all core blocks.

Another difference is the use of a 5G modem of the previous generation X70. In addition, the new product is slightly limited in memory performance. At the same time, the chip supports Wi-Fi 7, hardware ray tracing acceleration, and has a Hexagon NPU. The device can run large language models with up to 10 billion parameters, meaning it will support models such as Gemini Nano along with AI assistants. However, it lacks some of the artificial intelligence features found in the 8 Gen 3 chip.

With the launch of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Qualcomm is adding another subcategory to its lineup. Let’s familiarize ourselves with the differences between the new product and the flagship processor in the following table.

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

(SM8650) Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

(SM8635) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

(SM8550) CPU 1x Cortex-X4

@ 3.3GHz3x Cortex-A720

@ 3.2GHz2x Cortex-A720

@ 3.0GHz 2x Cortex-A520

@ 2.3GHz 12MB sL3 1x Cortex-X4

@ 3.0GHz4x Cortex-A720

@ 2.8GHz3x Cortex-A520

@ 2.0GHz 1x Cortex-X3

@ 3.2GHz2x Cortex-A715

@ 2.8GHz2x Cortex-A710

@ 2.8GHz 4x Cortex-A510

@ 2.0GHz 8MB sL3 GPU Adreno

(Hardware RT & Global Illum.) Adreno

(Hardware RT) Adreno

(Hardware RT) DSP / NPU Hexagon Hexagon Hexagon Memory

Controller 4x 16-bit CH @ 4800MHz LPDDR5X / 76.8GB/s 4x 16-bit CH @ 4200MHz LPDDR5X / 67.2GB/s 4x 16-bit CH @ 4200MHz LPDDR5X / 67.2GB/s ISP/Camera Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP 1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL

or

64+36MP with ZSL

or

3x 36MP with ZSL 8K HDR video & 64MP burst capture Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP 1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL

or

64+36MP with ZSL

or

3x 36MP with ZSL 4K HDR video & 64MP burst capture Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP 1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL

or

64+36MP with ZSL

or

3x 36MP with ZSL 8K HDR video & 64MP burst capture Encode/

Decode 8K30 / 4K120 10-bit H.265 H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG 720p960 SlowMo 4K60 10-bit H.265 H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG 1080p240 SlowMo 8K30 / 4K120 10-bit H.265 H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG 720p960 SlowMo Integrated

Radio FastConnect 7800

Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.4

2×2 MIMO FastConnect 7800

Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.4

2×2 MIMO FastConnect 7800

Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.3

2×2 MIMO Integrated Modem X75 integrated

3GPP Rel 18(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)

DL = 10000 Mbps

UL = 3500 Mbps X70 integrated

3GPP Rel 17(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)

DL = 5000 Mbps

UL = 3500 Mbps X70 integrated

3GPP Rel 17(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)

DL = 10000 Mbps

UL = 3500 Mbps Mfc. Process TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm

The new processor is expected to appear in Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi smartphones, which will be announced later this month. According to rumors, Redmi Note 13 Turbo and Poco F6 will be among the first smartphones to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Source: engadget, anandtech