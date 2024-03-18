News Devices 03-18-2024 at 12:16 comment views icon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a cheaper chip for premium smartphones

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Qualcomm has created a new pre-top level processor. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip offers flagship features, but its performance is slightly lower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is expected to enable more affordable versions of flagship smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is manufactured on the basis of a 4nm process technology. It has a configuration of 1+4+3 computing cores:

  • 1 Prime ARM Cortex X4 core with a frequency of 3.0 GHz;
  • 4 productive Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of 2.8 GHz;
  • 3 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

For comparison, standard version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1+5+2 configuration (more productive cores) and higher frequencies for all core blocks.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 ─ дешевший чип для смартфонів преміум-класу

Another difference is the use of a 5G modem of the previous generation X70. In addition, the new product is slightly limited in memory performance. At the same time, the chip supports Wi-Fi 7, hardware ray tracing acceleration, and has a Hexagon NPU. The device can run large language models with up to 10 billion parameters, meaning it will support models such as Gemini Nano along with AI assistants. However, it lacks some of the artificial intelligence features found in the 8 Gen 3 chip.

With the launch of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Qualcomm is adding another subcategory to its lineup. Let’s familiarize ourselves with the differences between the new product and the flagship processor in the following table.

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
(SM8650)		 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
(SM8635)		 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
(SM8550)
CPU 1x Cortex-X4
@ 3.3GHz3x Cortex-A720
@ 3.2GHz2x Cortex-A720
@ 3.0GHz

2x Cortex-A520
@ 2.3GHz

12MB sL3

 1x Cortex-X4
@ 3.0GHz4x Cortex-A720
@ 2.8GHz3x Cortex-A520
@ 2.0GHz		 1x Cortex-X3
@ 3.2GHz2x Cortex-A715
@ 2.8GHz2x Cortex-A710
@ 2.8GHz

4x Cortex-A510
@ 2.0GHz

8MB sL3
GPU Adreno
(Hardware RT & Global Illum.)		 Adreno
(Hardware RT)		 Adreno
(Hardware RT)
DSP / NPU Hexagon Hexagon Hexagon
Memory
Controller

4x 16-bit CH

@ 4800MHz LPDDR5X  /  76.8GB/s

4x 16-bit CH

@ 4200MHz LPDDR5X  /  67.2GB/s

4x 16-bit CH

@ 4200MHz LPDDR5X  /  67.2GB/s
ISP/Camera

Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP

1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL
or
64+36MP with ZSL
or
3x 36MP with ZSL

8K HDR video & 64MP burst capture

Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP

1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL
or
64+36MP with ZSL
or
3x 36MP with ZSL

4K HDR video & 64MP burst capture

Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP

1x 200MP or 108MP with ZSL
or
64+36MP with ZSL
or
3x 36MP with ZSL

8K HDR video & 64MP burst capture
Encode/
Decode

8K30 / 4K120 10-bit H.265

H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

720p960 SlowMo

4K60 10-bit H.265

H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

1080p240 SlowMo

8K30 / 4K120 10-bit H.265

H.265, VP9, AV1 Decoding

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

720p960 SlowMo
Integrated
Radio		 FastConnect 7800
Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.4
2×2 MIMO		 FastConnect 7800
Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.4
2×2 MIMO		 FastConnect 7800
Wi-FI 7 + BT 5.3
2×2 MIMO
Integrated Modem X75 integrated
3GPP Rel 18(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)
DL = 10000 Mbps
UL = 3500 Mbps		 X70 integrated
3GPP Rel 17(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)
DL = 5000 Mbps
UL = 3500 Mbps		 X70 integrated
3GPP Rel 17(5G NR Sub-6 + mmWave)
DL = 10000 Mbps
UL = 3500 Mbps
Mfc. Process TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm TSMC 4nm

The new processor is expected to appear in Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi smartphones, which will be announced later this month. According to rumors, Redmi Note 13 Turbo and Poco F6 will be among the first smartphones to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Source: engadget, anandtech


