Apple adds Qi2 charging support to iPhone 12

Apple hasn’t mentioned it in any way, but the iPhone 12 smartphone has received support for Qi2 wireless charging technology, which it didn’t have before. This happened thanks to an update to the operating system to iOS 17.4, which was released last month.

Qi2 — is an enhanced version of the Qi standard for wireless charging that offers faster, more efficient, and adaptive wireless charging for a variety of devices. It allows you to transfer up to 15 watts of power to compatible devices.

So, now iPhone 12 owners will be able to fully use Qi2-certified chargers and get full charging power. So now all MagSafe iPhones are Qi2 certified. Previously, iPhones were limited to 7.5W wireless charging unless you used expensive certified MagSafe chargers.

The news of Qi2 support on the iPhone 12 came about almost by accident. Macworld published the results of its own tests along with Belkin’s confirmation that its Qi2 chargers support 15W charging on the updated iPhone 12. Anker has since confirmed similar compatibility for its products. However, Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone 12 was the first Apple smartphone to feature MagSafe technology and has supported 15W MagSafe magnetic charging since its debut in 2020. The iPhone 13 and 14 received Qi2 support as part of the iOS 17.2 update, and the iPhone 15 came with it out of the box.

