Apple does not include a charging cable with the new AirPods 4

Apple Company introduced new AirPods 4 wireless headphones, but did not include a USB-C cable for charging them.

How to reports 9to5Mac, the official product page states that USB-C cables are sold separately for both versions of AirPods 4 — basic and active noise-canceling.

Apple did not emphasize the lack of a cable during the presentation. Perhaps the company assumes that most users already have enough USB-C cables. However, it is worth noting that previous AirPods models were equipped with cables with a Lightning connector, which has now been replaced by USB-C.

This practice is not new for Apple. A few years ago, the company stopped adding charging adapters to its devices. In 2022, the USB cable for charging the Siri Remote disappeared from the Apple TV set. So the absence of a cable in the new AirPods 4 is not unprecedented, but buyers will have to purchase it separately if they do not have a spare.

However, not all Apple products are cable-free. The new version of the headphones AirPods Max still comes with a charging cable, so buyers of this model won’t have to buy it separately.

Source: Engadget

