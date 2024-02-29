Apple has ordered a series based on the cyberpunk novel «Neyromancer» by William Gibson

Graham Roland («Dark Winds») will be the showrunner of the series, in company with J.D. Dillard («The Twilight Zone»).

The novel «Neyromancer», which is a canonical example of the cyberpunk genre, was released in 1984, launching the «Cyberspace» trilogy.

The series, which will be co-produced by Skydance Television and Anonymous Content, will consist of 10 episodes and, according to Apple, will tell the story of a high-ranking super hacker Case, who is caught up in a «network of digital espionage and high-stakes crime» with his partner, mercenary Molly.

«Neyromancer» is not Apple’s first collaboration with Skydance TV and follows a number of projects such as «Foundation», «The Prize Behind the Big Door» and an untitled comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson from David West Reed. The company has also previously collaborated with Anonymous Content — on the series «Savant», «Bandits in Time», etc.

«Neyromancer» has already had several attempts at adaptation: in particular, for films (and one video game) — Deadpool director Tim Miller, for example, tried to launch the project for Fox in 2017. Eventually, an order came from Apple — shortly after Amazon adapted another Gibson book «Peripherals» as a TV series in 2022 (plans for a second season were eventually canceled).