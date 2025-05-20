Apple iPhone 17 Air compared to 16 Plus again — known battery capacity

Insider Majin Bu has posted new photos of the iPhone 17 Air, which is due to be unveiled in September, on social network X, comparing its thickness to its predecessor — the iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 17 Air is supposed to be the thinnest of all other smartphones in the series. According to insiders, the thickness of the new Apple flagship should be 5.5 mm, and if we take into account the camera protrusion, it will be 9.5 mm.

The Air is expected to weigh 145 g, which is less than the Galaxy S25 Edge (163 g). The iPhone 16 Plus, as you can see from the photo, is much thicker and weighs more (7.88 mm and 199 g).

Is iPhone 17 Air a good upgrade? pic.twitter.com/AfbYZfKCmv — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) May 18, 2025

Meanwhile, for the sake of an ultra-thin body, insiders say, Apple sacrificed the gadget’s battery life — the iPhone 17 Air battery will only have a capacity of 2800 mAh. According to tests conducted by the company, only about 60-70% of users will be able to use the smartphone on a single charge during the day. To compensate for this, Apple plans to sell battery cases, in which the smartphone will certainly not look like the thinnest model.

Apple last released battery cases for the iPhone 11 in 2019, and later introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 and later, which is no longer in production. It is easy to guess that the accessory will not be very cheap, and in addition to its greater thickness, it will actually increase the cost of the phone. It’s also worth noting that the need for frequent charging of this model will significantly reduce the battery’s durability.

This iPhone model will also have only one speaker, one rear camera, and no worldwide SIM card support. In the new generation, all iPhones will have ProMotion screens with a frequency of 120 Hz and an updated 24-megapixel selfie camera.

In addition, Apple is still not sure that there will be a high demand for the iPhone 17 Air, as this model is designed in a non-traditional form factor for the company. Accordingly, suppliers are allocating only about 10% of the iPhone 17 series production capacity to the iPhone 17 Air model.