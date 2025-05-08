Apple SVP says iPhone will be obsolete in 10 years

Apple Senior Vice President Eddy Cue believes: AI can change technologies so much that the iPhone will become unnecessary. However, Apple’s own AI is currently does not demonstrate significant progress.

One of Apple’s top executives appeared in court to testify in the antitrust case against Google Search and touched upon the prospects for technological development. Artificial intelligence already has a profound impact on search — people simply ask Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT instead of searching the Internet. In addition Both of these companies implement AI in web search. The vice president of a major tech company sees dramatic and very rapid development of technology thanks to artificial intelligence.

«You may not need an iPhone in 10 years, as crazy as that sounds. The only way to get real competition — is when there are technological shifts. Technological shifts create these opportunities. Artificial intelligence is a new disruption, it creates new opportunities for new entrants,» said Eddie Cue.

The subject of the trial is, in particular, the following a deal between the two companies worth more than $20 billion per year, which makes Google the default search engine in Apple’s browser. The case may force the tech giants to break the agreement, which will certainly affect the future.

Eddie Cue noted that the number of search queries in Safari decreased for the first time last month, which he attributed to the use of artificial intelligence. In his opinion, AI-based search providers including OpenAI, Perplexity, and Anthropic will eventually replace standard search engines. He believes that Apple will add similar options to Safari in the future.

However, Apple’s senior vice president believes that Google should remain the default search in Safari. He says that «lost sleep over» because of the ability to disappearance of income from this transaction.

Source: Bloomberg