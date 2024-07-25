Apple Maps officially goes online — 10 years after its debut

From now on, Apple maps will be available in a web version on mobile and desktop browsers — starting Wednesday, the option works as a beta on the website beta.maps.apple.com.

Almost all the features of the Apple Maps mobile application are available (viewing routes or information about companies, ordering food, etc.), and in the coming months, the Look Around tool will be added, which provides a 360-degree view of places.

Currently, the web version of Apple Maps is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs — in English. In the future, Apple plans to roll out support for other languages, browsers, and platforms.

It is noted that all developers who use the MapKit JS tool can refer to Maps on the Internet.

Apple Maps was launched on the iPhone in 2012, and since then has been gradually updated with features such as detailed city maps, multi-stop routing, cycling routes, electric vehicle routing, and offline navigation.

The ability to use Apple Maps on the web already existed — mostly thanks to developers who used the API to create maps for sites like DuckDuckGo. However, the official web version will allow Apple to compete with Google Maps, which has been available in web browsers for years.