Apple Pencil Pro – a new stylus was mentioned on the Japanese Apple website. The announcement is expected today

The code on Apple’s website in Japan mentions the Apple Pencil Pro. This is a potential hint of another new product that may be announced at the event, which starts today and will be dedicated to iPad tablets.

The code was found in the alternative text describing the GIF animation for the Apple event. It mentions Pencil Pro several times. The alternative text describes the image as follows:

«Green, yellow, orange, and blue paper are folded to form the Apple logo. Inside the logo, you can see the creator’s hand holding the Apple Pencil Pro and preparing to draw. Orange and pink splashes come out of the tip of the Apple Pencil Pro, which is pressed against the bottom of the logo, creating a vibrant upward wave pattern. As the creator rotates the Apple Pencil Pro between his or her thumb and forefinger, the pink, orange, and white droplets swirl behind him or her, and the paper gently flutters as the» moves.

At the same time, the alternative text on Apple’s website in the United States (and other regions) has a description of the image that mentions Apple Pencil, not Apple Pencil Pro. It is possible that this was just a mistake, and the person who entered the alternative text meant Apple Pencil.

Apple is expected to show new iPad models during the Let Loose event on May 7, which will take place at 5 p.m. Kyiv time. Rumors suggest that Apple may introduce an updated Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips and support for the squeeze gesture.

Source: The Verge