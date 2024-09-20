Apple to provide support for third-party watches and headphones for iOS in the next 6 months, — EU order

Over the next 6 months, the European Commission and Apple will analyze what needs to be done to improve the interaction of third-party devices with iOS.

According to Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple is obliged to provide third parties with «free and effective interaction» with the hardware and software features of iOS and iPadOS — and the new proceedings provide for guidance and verification by the European Commission over the next 6 months

«Today, for the first time, we are using the specification procedure under the DMA to guide Apple to effectively comply with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue,» said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. «We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this».

During the first specification, the European Commission will consider, How Apple’s iOS operating system interacts with headphones, smartwatches, and virtual reality headsets, including features such as notifications and device pairing.

The second specification involves checking whether asApple processes compatibility requests from third-party developers who want to port their products to iOS and iPadOS devices. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company said that «has already implemented safe ways for developers, and undermining the systemic protections in place would put»’s European consumers at risk.

If in the end If Apple fails to comply with the DMA’s compatibility requirements, it faces a non-compliance investigation and a potential fine of 10% of global annual turnover.

Last year, in September, the Apple made a list of so-called «gatekeepers» — large technology companies that provide key services that may affect market competition — alongside Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Source: The Verge