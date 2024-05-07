Apple updated iPad Air: M2 chip, additional 13-inch version and support for Apple Pencil Hover

During the Let Loose presentation, Apple updated its iPad Air tablet. For the first time, this series is presented in models with two different display sizes – in addition to the standard 11-inch version, the company has also prepared a 13-inch version.

Both versions use the Apple M2 processor. It provides a performance boost of up to 50% compared to the M1. The iPad Air 2024 received 128 GB of storage in the base version, which is twice as much as the 2022 model. The top-of-the-line version boasts 1 TB of storage. As before, the new products use the Touch ID sensor in the power button.

Users are offered stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the case, a single 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel front camera. The latter is located in the long edge of the case. Another innovation in the iPad Air is support for the Apple Pencil Hover feature, which was previously exclusive to the iPad Pro line. At the same time, the two new versions of iPad Air can use existing Apple Magic Keyboard accessories for iPad Pro.

The new iPad Air 2024 tablets are already available for order on Apple’s website. The price of the basic 11-inch model starts at $599, while the 13-inch version will cost from $799. Users can choose from blue, purple, yellow (starlight), and space gray colors.

