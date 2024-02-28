Apple Vision Pro won’t damage your vision, but it’s better to buy eye drops

The Verge writesWe’ve found that many users complain of eye fatigue and dryness after using Vision Pro.

«Screens or headsets that damage the eyes are another myth», — says Dr. Arvind Saini, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

It’s a statement that’s hard to believe, since people often complain of tired or dry eyes after using various gadgets. Saini says that these are all temporary symptoms — probably caused by people simply not blinking often enough. As for symptoms such as dizziness and nausea, the doctor says they are caused by viewing images in motion, which send the same signals to the brain as you do when you move in life.

Eye fatigue (or eyestrain) can be caused by what’s called a conflict between vergence and accommodation. In the real world, when you look at an object, the focal point and the physical distance to that object are the same — but in virtual reality, depth is simulated, so the distance of your eye to the physical screen and the object you are focusing on in the virtual world may not match, leading to eye muscle fatigue.

«While these symptoms can sometimes be uncomfortable, there is no scientific evidence that any digital screens, including tools such as VR devices, are harmful to eye health».

As for the claims of redness and hemorrhaging in the eyes, Saini says they are not dangerous. As a rule, so-called subconjunctival hemorrhages — are harmless and heal on their own. They can be caused by rapid changes in pressure (such as sneezing or coughing), which can lead to bursting of capillaries in the eyes, or by eye trauma.

«Screen or VR use alone cannot cause subconjunctival hemorrhage», — says Saini, but notes that it can indirectly cause blood vessels to rupture if you constantly rub your eyes to relieve dry eyes associated with using such devices.

Most VR headset manufacturers warn that their devices are not intended for children under 13 — partly because they are not designed for small bodies, but also because children’s eyes are still developing. For example Meta Quest compliance page It is noted that «children’s bodies are generally less developed, so their eyes, neck, back, and strength do not yet allow them to use Meta Quest comfortably or safely». This is despite the fact that there is no conclusive evidence or enough research to say that using the headset negatively affects children’s vision.

But even if headsets do not pose a threat to vision, it does not mean that they cannot hurt the eyes. Manufacturers also offer some tips for comfortable use — on Apple Vision Pro support page recommend using the device with breaks every 20–30 minutes at the beginning of work. Meta says the same thing, adding that experts advise limiting the use of headsets to 2 hours a day.

Saini suggests following the 20-20-20 method: take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and look 20 feet (ca. 6 m) into the distance. And if all else fails, you can always buy eye drops.