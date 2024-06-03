News News 06-03-2024 at 14:49 comment views icon
Architect + DevOps: top hires in IT in May

Average salaries in top hires increased over the month. But there were two vacancies: Architect and DevOps.

In March, there was one hire for $12 thousand, and 3 hires for $7 thousand. Now there are 3 vacancies for $8 thousand.

Here are the most notable jobs of the month:

  1. CTO / VP / Solution Architect, Ukraine – $10k Job details
  2. Lead/Architect/Senior DevOps Engineer, Poland – $9k Job details
  3. Architect, Ukraine – $9k Job details
  4. Head of FE / Lead / Architect, Ukraine – $8.4k Job details
  5. Cloud Solutions Architect, DevOps Architect, Consultant, DevOps, Poland – $8k Job details
  6. Team Lead DevOps, Germany – $8k Job details

This month, half of the vacancies are not from Ukraine, but the trend is unstable. In March, the top 7 — the top 5 hires were in Ukraine.

A month ago, the situation was exactly the opposite: most of the top hires were candidates from abroad. The largest hire on Djinni in February was Head of Data/Lead/Data Architect with a salary of almost $9 thousand.


