Architect + DevOps: top hires in IT in May

Average salaries in top hires increased over the month. But there were two vacancies: Architect and DevOps.

In March, there was one hire for $12 thousand, and 3 hires for $7 thousand. Now there are 3 vacancies for $8 thousand.

Here are the most notable jobs of the month:

This month, half of the vacancies are not from Ukraine, but the trend is unstable. In March, the top 7 — the top 5 hires were in Ukraine.

A month ago, the situation was exactly the opposite: most of the top hires were candidates from abroad. The largest hire on Djinni in February was Head of Data/Lead/Data Architect with a salary of almost $9 thousand.