Architect + DevOps: top hires in IT in May

Average salaries in top hires increased over the month. But there were two vacancies: Architect and DevOps.
In March, there was one hire for $12 thousand, and 3 hires for $7 thousand. Now there are 3 vacancies for $8 thousand.
Here are the most notable jobs of the month:
- CTO / VP / Solution Architect, Ukraine – $10k Job details
- Lead/Architect/Senior DevOps Engineer, Poland – $9k Job details
- Architect, Ukraine – $9k Job details
- Head of FE / Lead / Architect, Ukraine – $8.4k Job details
- Cloud Solutions Architect, DevOps Architect, Consultant, DevOps, Poland – $8k Job details
- Team Lead DevOps, Germany – $8k Job details
This month, half of the vacancies are not from Ukraine, but the trend is unstable. In March, the top 7 — the top 5 hires were in Ukraine.
A month ago, the situation was exactly the opposite: most of the top hires were candidates from abroad. The largest hire on Djinni in February was Head of Data/Lead/Data Architect with a salary of almost $9 thousand.