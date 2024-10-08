News Science and space 10-08-2024 at 16:35 comment views icon

Astronomers find a galaxy that «mirrors» our Milky Way

One of the most distant spiral galaxies ever observed by astronomers has puzzled researchers somewhat, as it resembles our Milky Way in structure.

The galaxy REBELS-25 was discovered with the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), according to a study accepted for publications in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (via Futurism). Thanks to the extremely high resolution of ALMA, astronomers were able to see REBELS-25 in almost complete detail, noticing large spiral arms and an elongated central band — similar to our Milky Way

The most interesting thing here is that the galaxy looks incredible «neat» — and this is despite the fact that astronomers saw it as it was when the age of the Universe was only 700 million years (only 5% of its current age of 13.8 billion). The age of the Milky Way, for comparison, is — 13.6 billion years

In other words: researchers thought that it would take 13.6 billion years for a galaxy to look as «ordered» as ours — while REBELS-25 shows that 700 million years is enough.

«A Milky Way-like galaxy challenges our understanding of how quickly galaxies in the early Universe evolve into the ordered galaxies of today’s cosmos», — explained Lucy Rowland, lead author of the study and a doctoral student at Leiden University.

The team hopes to continue the REBELS-25 study with the James Webb Space Telescope.

