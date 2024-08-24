Asus and MSI offer convenient mechanisms for removing video cards from motherboards

It can be difficult to remove a video card from the motherboard. Asus and MSI have introduced new, more convenient mechanisms for this.

To avoid breaking anything, it’s best to hold the slot, press the holder, and carefully remove the sometimes very massive graphics accelerator. Motherboard manufacturers have finally managed to make this process easier. The video card release mechanism is replaced by a button or is absent altogether.

For the latest AMD 800 series of chipsets, ASUS introduces the PCIe Q-Release Slim GPU unlock function, which does not provide any mechanism to be pressed at all. It is built into the slot itself and does not release the video card if it is pulled from the center or from the right side. However, if the card is pulled out from the side of the connector panel, the Q-Release mechanism will easily release it.

MSI demonstrates a different mechanism for removing a video card. Motherboards for Intel Arrow Lake-S processors will have a push-button release mechanism, but it’s a bit more convenient. It’s called EZ PCIe Release and was introduced on the Z890 MPG EDGE board. Other companies are likely to follow suit. Similar mechanisms are expected on Gigabyte AORUS, Biostar VALKYRIE, and ASRock Taichi boards.

Also, MSI motherboards with AMD 800 series chipsets received a special 8-pin power connector on the bottom that can deliver up to 150 watts of power to the video card.

Together with the PCIe connector, the power can be up to 225 watts without additional cables from the power supply. MSI says that the connector is designed specifically for future next-generation graphics cards.

Source: VideoCardz