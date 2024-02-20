ASUS has opened pre-orders in Ukraine for Zenbook DUO — a laptop with two OLED screens and a removable keyboard

ASUS today announced the pre-order availability of the Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406, the world’s first ultraportable laptop to feature dual 14-inch OLED touchscreens with up to 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device with a detachable full-size Bluetooth keyboard offers versatility in terms of how it can be used.

The Zenbook DUO is an Intel Evo Edition notebook in a lightweight 1.35 kg chassis. Two full-size ASUS Lumina OLED displays with up to 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio are connected by a hinge with an opening angle of up to 180°. This allows you to expand your workspace by transforming the displays into a large 19.8-inch monitor that can be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations in multiple modes — laptop, dual-screen, desktop, and collaboration – all powered by ASUS ScreenXpert software. The keyboard with built-in battery can be detached or placed on the bottom display to turn it into a traditional laptop workstation.

The Zenbook DUO features an Intel Ultra 9 processor with an integrated neural processor for accelerated AI computing, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, a 75 Wh battery, and a Dolby Atmos audio system.

ASUS Lumina OLED displays are Dolby Vision and Pantone Validated, reproducing 100% of the DCI-P3 cinematic color space and are VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, which confirms the ability to reproduce the deepest darkest shades. The touch interface of both displays supports the high-precision ASUS Pen stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure, and the built-in ScreenXpert software allows for intuitive control with simple gestures: users can launch a virtual keyboard, expand a window, and more.

The Zenbook DUO comes with a quiet, full-size ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with a built-in touchpad.

The Zenbook DUO offers a wide range of ports: two Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), and a convenient 3.5mm audio jack.

Availability and price

The ASUS Zenbook DUO (2024) laptop with Intel® Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2 TB SSD is expected to be released in Ukraine in early March at a recommended price of UAH 108,499. The device is equipped with a Bluetooth keyboard with only Ukrainian and English layouts. The laptop is already available for pre-order at Ukrainian retailers and in the ASUS Ukraine online store. Every user who places a pre-order will receive a modern ASUS RT-AX58U router as a gift.