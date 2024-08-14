ASUS NUC 14 Performance: a powerful barebone system with Intel Core Ultra and RTX 40 starting at €1616

ASUS has started selling its ASUS NUC 14 Performance compact computer. This is a productive work system that is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card. It can also be used to run games.

ASUS NUC 14 Performance was announced in May, 5 months after announcement of the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro Plus models. Users can choose from configurations with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processors. The graphics subsystem can be represented by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards. The system provides the high performance required to run AI programs.

ASUS offers the NUC 14 Performance as a barebone system. It does not contain RAM, storage, or an operating system. The user is expected to select and install the components and OS that best suit their needs. The system supports up to 64 GB of RAM.

This mini-PC supports up to five displays: one via HDMI 2.1, two via DisplayPort 1.4a, and two via Thunderbolt 4 (with an optional Thunderbolt splitter adapter). The device also has six USB ports, an SD Express 8.0 card reader (UHS-I support), an audio jack, an Intel Killer WiFi 6E 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.3 network adapter, and a 2.5 Gbps LAN port.

The new ASUS NUC 14 Performance is now available in the US, Europe, and the UK. Prices are presented in the following table.

Model CPU GPU Price RNUC14SRKU710000I Intel Core Ultra 7 155H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 €1616 RNUC14SRKU710002I Intel Core Ultra 7 155H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 €1619 RNUC14SRKU910000I Intel Core Ultra 9 185H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 €1942 RNUC14SRKU910002I Intel Core Ultra 9 185H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 €1945

Source: notebookcheck