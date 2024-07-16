Authenticity comes first. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II brings in history experts

Warhorse Studios chief writer Martin Ziegler has revealed new details about the upcoming game «Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2». In a recent interview He shared information about a unique approach to creating one of the most realistic role-playing projects.

According to Ziegler, to achieve maximum authenticity, the developers have engaged a team of expert historians, reenactors, and professors. These experts help to recreate the lively and authentic world of medieval Bohemia, where the game will take place.

Ziegler noted that the developers have improved the battle system, making it more realistic and accessible for new players, but at the same time deeper for experienced users. The game will feature new types of weapons, including crossbows and primitive gunpowder rifles, which will add tactical capabilities.

Freedom of choice remains an important feature of the game. Players will be able to complete tasks in different ways: apply poison, use long-range weapons, or engage in open combat. Each character in the game will have their own daily routine, which makes the game world lively and dynamic.

Release «Kingdom Come: Deliverance II» is scheduled for 2024 — the project will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as will have subtitles in Ukrainian. Many details about the game told at the screening in April.

The historical RPG «Kingdom Come: Deliverance» was released in February 2018 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The first-person game immerses players in a detailed recreation of the early 15th century Bohemia, where they follow the adventures of Henry, the son of a blacksmith, who is looking for his place in medieval society. Despite the difficulties in development, the project received positive reviews. On the Metacritic aggregator, the game has an assessment 76/100 from critics and 8.1/10 from users. On Steam 82% of reviews are positive.

In March 2023, Warhorse Studios released «Royal Edition» Nintendo Switch games. It is worth noting that there are no native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A month earlier, the studio said about the impressive commercial success of the project — sales of Kingdom Come: Deliverance» exceeded 6 million copies.

Source: Insider-gaming