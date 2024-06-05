«Avengers 5» will bring back 60+ Marvel characters — probably with the director of «Deadpool and Wolverine» on board

Sean Levy is going to save the Marvel Cinematic Universe — first with «Deadpool and Wolverine»and then (potentially) as the director of the next «Avengers».

According to Deadline Shawn Levy is in talks with Marvel and is one of the main candidates to direct the next «Avengers» movie. He has allegedly already received a script from Michael Waldron, but has not yet given a final deadline. It is also reported that Marvel has scheduled meetings with other directors.

Levy is currently involved as a director and producer on the final season of «Stranger Things» on Netflix, and plans to make his own movie in the «Star Wars» universe.

In total, there have been four blockbusters about «Avengers» — two of which were directed by Joss Whedon (the first one earned $1.5 billion in 2012, and the second, «Age of Ultron», repeated this success in 2015 with $1.4 billion). The following films were directed by the Russo brothers, who increased their box office earnings to record levels: «Avengers: Infinity War» earned $2.05 billion in 2018, and «Avengers: Endgame» grossed $2.8 billion, securing the lead among the highest-grossing films of all time, until re-releases pushed James Cameron’s original «Avatar» to $2.9 billion.

It is reported that the next «Avengers» could be the biggest Marvel movie of all time — there are 60+ characters that could return to the screen, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Sima Liu, and Karen Gillian.

Earlier, Marvel was also thinking about return of the original cast «Avengers» with Robert Downey Jr. at the helm, but the report does not mention this — the actor himself said he would not mind returning, since «MCU in its DNA».

The details of the plot of the fifth «Avengers» are unknown, and given on the departure of Jonathan Majors from the MCU in the role of Kang after his conviction, it is difficult to predict who will be the main villain — judging by the potential cast of 60+ characters, there may be several antagonists.