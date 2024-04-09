Robert Downey Jr. says he would «love to» return to Marvel movies: «It’s part of my DNA»

The actor began his career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 and played the role of Iron Man for the next 11 years — until «The Avengers» 2019.

Despite the fact that Tony Stark met his «ending in the movie, Marvel’s box office problems provoked rumors that the studio will return to the original «Avengers» — including Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

The actor, who received a well-deserved Oscar this year for his work in «Oppenheimer», only fueled the interest in noting that he would be happy to return to the role.

«It is an integral part of my DNA. This role has chosen me», — said Downey. «Never bet against Kevin Feige [President of Marvel Studios] — the bet will fail, he will always win».

Last December, Faigi said Vanity Fairthat Iron Man’s return would have spoiled his perfect exit in the final «Avengers»:

«We would like to save this moment and not touch on it again».

Meanwhile, when asked if Downey had received any new offers from Marvel, he replied: «Not yet».

The actor’s longtime Marvel colleague Gwyneth Paltrow, in a comment for of the Esquire issue In an interview with Downey, she recalled the peculiarities of working with him on the set. Downey would throw out several lines of dialog each time, so the actress eventually stopped learning her lines altogether.

«We went into the trailer for Jon Favreau’s movie in the morning and Robert said: “Fuck it, I’m not saying those lines,”», — Paltrow recalls. «And then he would improvise or improve them on the set. I think it was important for Robert to feel ‘alive’ — to have the feeling that these words had just come to mind. A lot of dialogues were written 10 minutes before we spoke them».

2023 was a tough year for Marvel — «Man Ant and Wasp: Quantum Mania»і «Marvels» failed at the box office (the latter never crossed the $100 million mark at the national box office, and today is the lowest grossing Marvel movie). This year, the studio will release only one full-length movie — «Deadpool 3» with Ryan Reynolds and «Wolverine» Hugh Jackman.