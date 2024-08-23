Baldur’s Gate 3 developer fondled a pack of Oreos to make a «correct» sex scene with the Emperor (video)

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Apparently, as a child, her mother did not forbid her to play with food.

Be careful! Spoilers ahead.

Baldur’s Gate 3 impresses players not only with an exciting storyline but also with sexual scenes. Among them, the possibility of romantic rapprochement with an elytid — a creature with tentacles on its face stands out.

Larian Studios shared an unusual method used by their developer Elodie Cheselli to create realistic animation. She stroked a pack of Oreo cookies with cream filling, imitating the movements of a character caressing a monster tentacle.

Since we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Baldur’s Gate 3 was made, here’s our Senior Cinematic Artist, @HighLODLar, stroking a pack of cream-filled biscuits as a reference for the tentacle-stroking animation during the sex scene with the Emperor. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/7AgmY66LDm — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 22, 2024

In the game, this scene takes place with a character named Emperor — Ilithyde, who turns out to be the mysterious inspirer of the protagonist’s dreams. Players who decide to forgive his manipulations will be able to choose to interact intimately with this creature.

Larian Studios humorously emphasized that the «cookies agreed to participate in the filming. Official Baldur’s Gate 3 social media account commented: «Some things should probably be left out».

Baldur’s Gate 3 — is a role-playing video game by Larian Studios that continues the legendary series based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The game features a deep, branching plot, a detailed fantasy world, and a complex turn-based combat system. Baldur’s Gate 3 has received numerous prestigious awards, including six wins at The Game Awards 2023, including «Game of the Year» and «Best Role Playing Game». Critics and players alike have praised the game, as evidenced by its an average score of 96 out of 100 on the Metacritic review aggregator.