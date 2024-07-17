The court approved the sale of cars for Fisker — the electric car manufacturer that recently filed for bankruptcy.

According to BloombergIn total, 3,300 Fisker cars will be sold to the car rental company American Lease LLC for a total of $46.25 million. Electric vehicles in «good working condition» were valued at $16,500, while damaged vehicles were valued at $2,500 (note that the price of the new Fisker Ocean flagship last year reached $70,000 and some customers did buy it).

This deal marks a symbolic end for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which advertised its vehicles as «the future of clean mobility» but then experienced production and delivery delays that prevented the rollout of its flagship SUV and ultimately led to a bankruptcy filing.

According to the proposed agreement with American Lease LLC, Fisker is not obliged to honor the repair or maintenance warranty (there is no information on how and if current Fisker owners will be serviced).

Fisker will also make available to American Lease «all relevant source code or other operational elements of the software, as well as existing developments that may be required to make the» car operational.