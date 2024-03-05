News WTF 03-05-2024 at 13:48 comment views icon

Bill Gates, Zuckerberg and Rihanna «showed» at the pre-wedding party of the son of Asia’s richest man

https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

According to Forbes, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $118 billion. He runs Reliance Industries, a conglomerate that covers a variety of industries, from oil and gas to telecommunications.

As he notes CNBC, over the weekend, Ambani organized a lavish three-day celebration ahead of his youngest son Anant’s wedding, scheduled for the end of the year. Judging by the videos that went viral on social media, the celebration began with a performance by Rihanna, and famous tech moguls were among the guests — Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Білл Гейтс, Цукерберг та Ріанна «засвітились» на передвесільній вечірці сина найбагатшої людини Азії
Photo: Reliance group/AP

Zuckerberg’s presence makes sense: in 2020, Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms Limited, a company owned by Reliance Industries, and in 2022, Meta released a feature that allows users to browse and buy products on the JioMart app on WhatsApp. Microsoft and some other Reliance Industries businesses also collaborate.

Білл Гейтс, Цукерберг та Ріанна «засвітились» на передвесільній вечірці сина найбагатшої людини Азії
Photo: Reliance group/AP

Other guests at the event, which took place in Jamnagar in the Indian state of Gujarat, included «Baadshah of Bollywood» Shahrukh Khan; and Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump.

Анант Амбані та його наречена. Фото: Rajanish Kakade/AP
Anant Ambani and his fiancée. Photo: Rajanish Kakade/AP

According to Reuters, the guest list included 1,200 people, and 100 chefs were invited to prepare 500 different dishes. The guests were flown in by chartered planes from New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as hairdressers, makeup artists and stylists.


