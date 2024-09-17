Binance Crypto Exchange Launches Its Own Tappet — Moonbix

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Moonbix

— a cryptocurrency game with Binance symbols in a mini-app for Telegram. No details on rewards and tokenization are available yet. Interestingly, two other cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX and Kucoin, released their tapas much earlier.

I wonder why Binance did it now… Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the founder of the largest crypto exchange, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), will be released from prison on September 29, after completing a four-month prison term. He is serving his sentence after pleading guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement an adequate know your customer» (KYC) program on Binance.

Game mechanics

Moonbix is reminiscent of the old classic Gold Miner games popular in the 90s. The player has 6 attempts, each lasting 45 seconds, to collect pieces of gold: big ones bring 50 points, a surprise box — 30 (but it’s not exact), medium — 25, small — 10. But beware of the black meteorites: a small one will get you a -10-point penalty, and a large one will get you a -20-point penalty.

As always, everything is very simple: you need to tap on the screen in time for the constantly swinging hook to shoot in the right direction and pick up the most valuable gold nuggets, and not hit the black meteors.

Of course, social tasks and inviting friends provide additional bonuses. In the case of Moonbix, you also need to create and connect a Binance account.

Some of the rules and conditions of the game

Only users from eligible regions who have linked their Binance account to Moonbix — the Binance Telegram app, and have completed KYC, can apply for any awards.

The Welcome Reward for new users is available only to those who meet the requirements specified in the new user areawhere the terms and conditions are subject to change at any time.

This event is in no way affiliated with Telegram or any social media platform.

Any tokens mentioned in the event are sponsored tokens for the respective games. Binance as an exchange remains neutral on all tokens and always advises users to do their own research (DYOR) before purchasing any tokens or engaging with any projects.

Game coins are not linked to fiat (traditional) or virtual currency and are used only as virtual images during the game process.

Binance reserves the right to remove a user from the reward list if the account engages in any dishonest behavior.

.

By the way, at this link you can check out the list of tapaloks. There are a lot of them and some of them have already issued tokens.

Here are some interesting projects that players have their eyes on:

Rocky Rabbit: listing is scheduled for September 23

WatBird: September 23

Wizzwoods

TabiZoo

X Empire

MemeFi

TapSwap

Source: Binance