The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Binance, the largest centralized crypto exchange (CEX), has officially denied information about a possible data leak of 12.8 million users. An anonymous seller on the darknet claimed to have personal data of the exchange’s customers (names, dates of birth, countries, postal codes, and phone numbers).

🚨 12.8M Binance User Data Allegedly Leaked on a Dark Web Forum According to the post, the leaked data includes personally identifiable information (PII) such as last names, first names, email addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, residential addresses, zip codes, and secondary… pic.twitter.com/kRBviaOOca — Dark Web Intelligence (@DailyDarkWeb) September 23, 2024

Binance’s security team investigated and refuted the authenticity of the data put up for sale on the darknet.

«The data was not obtained from Binance», — the company’s technical support message says.

Binance Security team has confirmed that the data is not sourced from Binance. pic.twitter.com/MmfKmCboI6 — pablito.eth 🦇🔊 ♢ (@PabloSabbatella) September 23, 2024

In August 2019, the crypto exchange already faced a similar situation when rumors of leakage of user verification data. After a thorough investigation, Binance concluded that the claims were unfounded, as the leak lacked digital watermarks of the system. The hacker threatened to publish 10 thousand photos of Binance users unless he received a ransom of 300 bitcoins.

According to rumors, this breach is directly related to the previous event.

In May of the same year, the attackers managed to steal 7 thousand bitcoins from Binance customers for more than $40 million (the BTC price was about $6K at the time).

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Obmify is a reliable Ukrainian crypto exchange monitoring service that offers favorable rates for exchanging cryptocurrencies, fiat, and money from various payment systems. The platform ensures secure and fast exchanges, backed by an insurance deposit for extra protection. Users can enjoy the convenience of a unique mobile app, allowing them to trade from anywhere at any time. Popular exchange directions

TRC20-MONO

TRC20-CASH USD

PRIVAT-TRC20