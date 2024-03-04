Bitcoin exceeded $65 thousand — the highest level since the end of 2021

The record level of $68,999 was set in November 2021.

Currently, the flagship cryptocurrency is trading at $65,527.

As noted by Reuters, this year alone, bitcoin has doubled in value, and most of the growth has come in the last few weeks — due to the growth of ETF trading volumes ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is a fund whose manager (ETF provider) collects company shares into one portfolio based on certain characteristics and sells them on the exchange. of cryptocurrencies in the United States, which are only has recently been officially approved.

«Investors feel more confident that the price will be higher», — said Marcus Thielen, head of crypto analytics at 10x Research in Singapore.

A smaller competitor, Ethereum, also grew by 50% in early 2024 — as of Monday morning, its price reached $3,490, slightly less than the two-year high reached last week.