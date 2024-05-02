Bitwarden Authenticator – a free application for creating TOTP authentication codes

The password management service Bitwarden has created its own application for 2FA needs – Bitwarden Authenticator. As the name implies, it is an application for creating TOTP (Time-based One-Time Password) codes that are used for two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication is recommended for all important accounts, even if you use an access key or a complex password, as it adds an extra layer of security.

To get started Bitwarden Authenticator you do not need a Bitwarden account. To work with it, you will need to add all your two-factor accounts using a QR scanner. Once the accounts are set up, users will receive TOTP codes right on the homepage. As a bonus, you can configure Bitwarden Authenticator to unlock with your smartphone’s biometric data. You can also export your vault in JSON and CSV formats.

Bitwarden Password Manager also has an Integrated TOTP feature, but this is a premium feature. Bitwarden Authenticator — is a separate free application and is open source. Users can continue to use the paid feature, switch to the free app, or use both, as they are independent. Bitwarden says that the Integrated TOTP feature in Password Manager will not be removed.

In the future, the developers plan to add additional features to the app, such as data import, Bitwarden account integration, account recovery, and more.

Source: androidauthority