«Blink Twice» — Ukrainian trailer for the black comedy starring Channing Tatum, in which Zoe Kravitz makes her directorial debut

In the film, tech billionaire Slater King meets waitress Frida at a charity event and invites her to his private island, but what seems like paradise at first turns into a nightmare.

Strange things begin to happen to the girl and eventually she begins to question her reality. If Frida wants to survive — she will have to get to the bottom of the truth.

In addition to Channing Tatum («21 Jump Street »), the film stars Naomi Akie («Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»), Simon Rex («Scary Movie»), Alia Shawkat, Adrienne Archona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater and others.

Actress and singer Zoe Kravitz makes her directorial debut.

«Blink Twice» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on August 22.

Trailer