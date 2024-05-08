The register of persons liable for military service «Oberig» will show the status of receiving a call

The register of persons liable for military service «Oberig» will display the status of receipt of the call. But this process will take place in accordance with the current legislation — it must be delivered in person and certified by a signature.

About said DOU Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko.

«The Oberig registry has a separate field for the status of the person’s notification — when it was served and what the status is. Persons liable for military service are notified only in accordance with the law — in person and with a signature. All other methods are currently unlawful,” she said.

Also, according to her, when the interaction with all the registers is set up, «Oberig» will be able to receive all the necessary information automatically, and the TCC and JV will contact persons liable for military service only in certain cases.

«But we cannot completely remove a person from this process. Because some data must be certified personally. And even after the automated data update, the MCC will still be able to call a person liable for military service for verification if the last changes were made a long time ago,» the Deputy Minister of Defense emphasized.

The «Oberig» — register is an electronic database of persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists, which is required for military registration. «Oberih» is automatically filled with information from various state registers, as well as data collected by employees of the TCC and JV.Among other things, the register contains the following information about a person: Full name, place of residence, date of birth, marital status, information about family members, place of work, criminal record, education, taxpayer registration number, military service, rank, etc.

As a reminder, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed the draft law in the second reading №10449on strengthening mobilization.

The lawmakes changes to the data accounting procedureintroduces penalties for evasion. The Ministry of Defensedigitizeddata of all potential recruits.