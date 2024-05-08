The sci-fi series Dark Matter with Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly has been released on Apple TV+

Currently, the first two episodes are available for viewing, and the rest — will be released every Wednesday.

Apple has expanded its science fiction library with a new series «Dark Matter», based on the novel by American science fiction writer Blake Crouch (who also serves as a showrunner).

The plot centers on the story of physicist Jason Dessen, who is kidnapped in the middle of the night on his way home through the streets of Chicago by another version of him from an alternate universe. To get out of the trap and defeat the alter ego, the protagonist will have to deal with a mysterious device called the Box and go through a multiverse of madness.

Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, and Alice Braga play the main roles in the series «Dark Matter». The first three episodes were directed by Jakob Verbruggen, a veteran of «House of Cards».

Currently on streaming available the first two episodes of the show (with Ukrainian subtitles), the remaining six will be released every Wednesday until June 26.

On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently has a score of 72%, and on Metacritic, critics of his was rated at 61 points (based on 12 reviews). Here are some of the reviews:

John Anderson, The Wall Street Journal: «What is for sure is the high level of suspense, the palpable tension created by Jason’s dilemmas and the action-thriller aspects of «Dark Matter», and the acting is top-notch».

James Dyer, Empire: «Not as ambitious as Foundation and not as heavy as Constellation, this series maintains Apple’s status as a major center for deeply thoughtful science fiction aimed at adults».

Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter: «It’s a series that doesn’t lack ingenuity, and especially in the last two hours, there are ideas that border on inspired, but the lack of tonal variation ultimately dooms Dark Matter. It’s a relentless memorial service that could have benefited from an occasional dose of fun and perhaps an occasional willingness to trust in the quirkiness of».