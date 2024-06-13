BMW designers have joined the creation of the budget line of Infinix Note 40 5G Racing Edition smartphones

Over the past few years, BMW’s M colored stripes have repeatedly adorned phones from niche device maker Iqoo, such as the 9 Pro and 12 Legend Edition. There was also the South Korean-exclusive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra M Edition, which also came in a special box.

This time, the BMW Group Designworks team decided to collaborate with another brand, Infinix. It offers budget Android devices mainly for the Asia, Middle East and Africa regions. The new partner Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition was «designed like a racing car».

Ironically, the BMW division best known for its BMW M racing cars is not mentioned. You will, however, find a small blue, purple, and red icon on the phone’s camera protrusion.

The main contribution of BMW Group Designworks to the smartphone’s design is the Wings of Speed look, which includes an advanced UV transfer print on the back of the phone with tiny ribs that act as a handle. The Note 40 Series Racing Edition will reportedly be made of premium composite materials and will also feature exclusive wallpapers and an interface shell pre-installed out of the box.

From a technical standpoint, the Note 40 Series offers 5G support, a 120Hz curved AMOLED display, magnetic charging, and support for 100W fast charging technology. It also has a 108-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization and JBL speakers. The manufacturer promises to release OS updates for 3 years up to Android 16.

The price of the Infinix Note 40 5G Racing Edition starts at $225, and the top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+5G Racing Edition is estimated at $350.

