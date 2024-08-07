BMW driver thought he was playing GTA as he fled from LAPD (video)

The Games section is published with the support of ?

After a long chase through the streets, which was filmed from a helicopter, the man was finally stopped, and the recorded video ended up being very similar to the live version of the events in GTA.

According to the police (via Carscoops), the armed attacker initially approached the motorist, took his wallet, phone and some things, and after a few minutes was forced to flee from the cops. Eventually, the man was found in a BMW 6-Series Convertible, which was moving strangely on the streets (and the cops have not yet determined where the attacker took the car) and was caught on helicopter cameras.

Judging by the video, which was later posted online, the driver was playing GTA, because despite the heavy traffic, he drove into the oncoming lane several times and ignored stop signs. In the dramatic ending, the man crashes into another car at speed, and his vehicle turns around and flies to the side of the road.

The BMW itself sustained significant damage, while the man quickly got up and tried to continue his escape on foot. The police have now detained the offender, and after searching the car, they found a rifle — but, fortunately, there was no Counter-Strike-style sequel

