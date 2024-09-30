British police test AI detective to investigate real crimes

The Avon and Somerset Police Department in southwestern England is testing an AI-based system that can help solve old cases, reducing decades of detective work to a few hours. About reports Sky News.

A system called Soze, developed in Australia, analyzes emails, social media posts, videos, financial reports, and other documents. However, the accuracy of this platform is not yet known, which is a concern, as AI models often produce incorrect results or fictitious information.

According to Sky News, AI analyzed evidence from 27 «complex» cases in about 30 hours. This is equivalent to 81 years of human labor. Such impressive figures are of interest to law enforcement agencies, which often face staff and budget constraints.

Gavin Stevens, Chairman of the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council, commented on the potential of using the system:

«You may have a case that seems insoluble due to the sheer volume of material. By uploading it to such a system, you will get an estimate. I think it can be very useful».

Despite the optimism about the introduction of AI tools, experts emphasize the need to verify their accuracy. AI in law enforcement is prone to errors and can lead to false results. For example, one of the models that predicted the likelihood of repeat offenses, turned out to be inaccurate and biased against black people.

Also, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights recently criticized the use of AI in police work due to the risks of errors and biases.

Source: Futurism