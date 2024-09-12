BYD Denza Z9 GT: a powerful electric car with a range of up to 1100 km and a price of €43 thousand.

The BYD Denza luxury brand is preparing for the global launch of the Z9 GT electric car. This model will be offered in a hybrid (PHEV) and a fully electric (BEV) version.

The plug-in hybrid version of the BYD Denza Z9 GT combines a 2-liter turbo engine with three electric motors that generate a total of 640 kW (858 hp), making it one of the most powerful hybrid cars on the market. This configuration provides a range of 1,100 km, and when running on gasoline only, after the battery is discharged, it promises fuel consumption of only 5.6 liters per 100 km. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 3.6 seconds.

The all-electric version is even more powerful. Using three motors, it delivers a total power output of 710 kW (952 hp) and promises a range of 630 km. This version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

The electric vehicle is offered with a length of 5180 mm, a width of 1990 mm, and a wheelbase of 3125 mm. Interestingly, the PHEV model is slightly longer – 5195 mm due to larger bumpers. The design of the car was created by designer Wolfgang Egger, who gave the car a bold front grille and an elegant rear light panel.

The interior offers several digital displays on the dashboard and doors. A distinctive feature is the presence of two refrigerators – a smaller one for the front passengers and a larger one in the back, capable of holding up to four bottles of wine. Unfortunately, this luxury reduces trunk space and limits the ability to fold the second row of seats.

Chinese customers can already pre-order the BYD Denza Z9 GT in five different trim levels, with deliveries to begin at the end of September. Prices for the Z9 GT start at 339800 yuan (approximately €43030 euros) and go up to 419800 yuan (€53200 euros). The Z9 GT will also enter European markets.

Source: arenaev