BYD Song Pro DM-i: a plug-in hybrid SUV with a range of up to 1400 km

BYD has launched the updated Song Pro DM-i compact plug-in hybrid crossover. This model features BYD’s latest DM 5.0 hybrid system, which improves fuel efficiency and performance.

The Song Pro DM-i features BYD’s dragon face design with slim, blacked-out headlights and a trapezoidal grille. The front bumper has sharp fang-like details that give the crossover a more aggressive look. The side profile remains similar to the previous model, but the blacked-out window frames and newly designed five-spoke alloy wheels add a fresh look. The full-width taillight now displays the BYD logo, replacing the old «Build Your Dreams» lettering.

The vehicle is 4735 mm long, 1860 mm wide, 1710 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2712 mm. Song Pro DM-i uses the fifth generation BYD DM hybrid system. It combines a 1.5-liter engine with a maximum output of 74 kW (99 hp) and an electric motor with a maximum output of 120 kW (160 hp). Two battery options are available: with a capacity of 12.96 kWh and 18.31 kWh, which provides a range of 75 km and 115 km on electric power, respectively. The vehicle also supports an external power output of 3.3 kW for additional functionality. Fuel consumption ranges from 4.85 to 4.9 liters per 100 km in low battery mode. The mixed range is claimed to be up to 1400 km.

Inside, the Song Pro DM-i features a new amber-brown color scheme. The car has a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen equipped with the BYD DiLink system. The dashboard also contains a display. The center console retains physical buttons for easy access to key functions. Additional options include power-adjustable seats (8-way for the driver and 4-way for the passenger) and a 1.2-square-meter panoramic sunroof.

The Song Pro DM-i supports 50W wireless phone charging, intelligent voice interaction, and PM2.5 air quality control. The interior offers 31-color lighting, an NFC-enabled smartphone key, and BYD’s smart cloud services.

The crossover is equipped with the Level 2 DiPilot intelligent driver assistance system. Key features include Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The price of the updated BYD Song Pro DM-i ranges from $15980 to $20230. A total of 4 configurations are offered.