C++ creator criticizes US government for calling to abandon «dangerous programming language»

C++ author Bjarne Straustrup criticized the US government, which urged developers to use «memory-safe» programming languages and avoid using vulnerable ones such as C++ and C.

«I find it strange that the authors of these resolutions do not notice the strengths of modern C++ and the efforts aimed at ensuring security», – said Strausrup told InfoWorld.

The developer pointed out what he believes to be the strengths of C++ — the constant improvement of security since its inception in 1979 to the present day.

«Just compare K&R C to the earliest C++, and early C++ to modern C++. My talk at CppCon 2023 outlines this evolution. A lot of good C++ is written using methods based on RAII (Resource Acquisition Is Initialization), containers, and resource management pointers»,” he said.

Bjarne Straustrup also spoke about efforts to improve the security of the programming language.

Of the billions of lines of C++, only a few are fully compliant with modern guidelines, and people’s ideas about which security aspects are important differ. You need to clarify the information.

Profiles — is a framework for defining what a piece of code guarantees and allowing implementations to verify them. On the website of the programming language standards committee WG21There are documents that describe this. Profiles allows you to gradually improve security. For example, most range errors can be eliminated relatively quickly.