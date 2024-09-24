Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 72 million for automatic printing of 900 thousand summonses by the end of 2024

Last week, it became known that the Ministry of Defense had launched a project to automatically generate and serve summonses to persons liable for military service.

As a reminder, such summonses are created electronically, signed by electronic signatures of the relevant officials, and automatically sent to the servers of «Ukrposhta». The postal operator then delivers the summonses to the home addresses of persons liable for military service by registered mail. Last week, the first centralized exchange of summonses in electronic form took place, and the first thousand test summonses were sent out. Then the CEO of «Ukrposhta» promised: «To be continued».

Now it has become known how big this «will be. According to documents obtained by journalists of «Ukrayinska Pravda», the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated almost UAH 72 million for the centralized printing and distribution of 900,000 summonses by the end of 2024.

«3 in order to strengthen the defense capability of the state, to allocate UAH 71,820 thousand to the Ministry of Defense for centralized printing of summonses for a reservist or person liable for military service to the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support or its department, which are formed with the help of the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons liable for Military Service and Reservists, and sending the said summonses to persons liable for military service and reservists by means of postal services by registered mail with a description of the.

The decision was made at a meeting on September 24.

The explanatory note of the Ministry of Economy contains some additional details. Thus, this year, it is planned to print 300 thousand summonses every month. Funds to finance the automatic subpoena project are to be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda