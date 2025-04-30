Marvel has started shooting «Avengers: Doomsday» without a ready-made script and cast

Recently, the filming of the movie «Avengers: Doomsday» — this was announced by Marvel itself with publishing the first backstage footage. However, industry insiders claim that the cameras started working without a ready-made script and approval of the full cast.

Jeff Snyder (via World of Reel) said that the script is being rewritten on the fly, as it is «not very good» — information confirmed by several other journalists. And John Rocha from The Hot Mic clarifiedthat the problem arises from Marvel’s desire to attract more stars, and since some have not yet confirmed their participation, the story has to be amended.

For Marvel’s history of rewriting scripts and reshoots is not new (for example, new «Blade» suffered from this for years and was eventually canceled), the only disturbing thing is that this is happening to one of the most anticipated films of next year, and there is not much time left before the premiere, given the scale of the project

We’d like to remind you that one of the key roles in the new «Avengers» was once again taken on by Robert Downey Jr acts as the villain Dr. Doom and not Tony Stark. While the team of superheroes will be led by the new Captain America Anthony Mackie (although rumors of the appearance of Chris Evans is still going around) — the task assigned to him by President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) in «Brave New World»We also expect to see The Fantastic Four and some of the X-Men. The first 25+ Marvel characters presented in a long 5-hour teaser which brought the movie «Avengers: Judgment Day» record before release.

Initially, the new Avengers movie was supposed to be subtitled «Kang Dynasty» and focus on the superhero team’s confrontation with Jonathan Majors’ character. However, the studioparted ways with the actor over allegations of harassment and assault. Details of the plot of «Doomsday» have not yet been revealed, but given the cast, the film may focus on the confrontation between the X-Men and the new Avengers.

The studio has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — both directed by the Russo brothers («Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») from scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. «Doomsday» will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026, and «Secret Wars» will be released a year later on May 7.