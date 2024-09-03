CD Projekt RED announces a board game based on Cyberpunk 2077

The Games section is published with the support of ?

CD Projekt RED has presented a trailer for the board game «Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game», which recreates the world of the popular video game in the format of a board adventure.

The developers position the project as an exact adaptation of their action-role-playing video game with additional mechanics.

Trailer

Players will be able to control one of four characters: Vee, Judy, Panam or Jackie. The story of the desktop version offers an alternative history of these characters, divided into 13 missions.

The gameplay covers various aspects of life in Knight City. Participants will fight with criminals, explore the dark alleys of the metropolis, drive heavy machinery, and collect information. During their adventures, players will also meet Adam Smasher, one of the key antagonists of the original game.

«Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game» supports both single player and cooperative play for up to four people. The average duration of one game is 60 to 90 minutes.

To create the desktop version, CD Projekt RED joined forces with Go On Board. The partners launched a crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound platform.

At the time of writing, more than $824,488 has already been invested in the board game. This is 8 times higher than the initial fundraising goal of $100,000.

The cost of the standard edition of the game is $79. The release date is still unknown.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.