CD Projekt RED is preparing a major 2.3 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 — fans expect it to be DLC

CD Projekt RED has officially confirmed the development of a new patch for Cyberpubk 2077 — fans suggest that it will be more than an update.

Prior to this announcement, the studio positioned the Phantom Liberty expansion as the last major content addition. But the developers decided to give the game another chance to continue after the game’s port to Switch 2.

The announcement was made during the broadcast REDstreamswhere the team discussed the prospects for Switch 2. CDPR community manager Alicia Kozera confirmed that the update is being actively worked on and named the exact release date as June 26. The details of the changes are still being kept secret, but they are promised to be revealed closer to the patch launch.

«I can tell you right now that we’re planning another patch for the game, the last one wasn’t the last one», — says Alicia Kozer.

Along with the official statement, the director of the global community at CD Projekt RED Marcin Momot shared an image of V — the game’s protagonist — with the caption «We’re not done yet». The quest director of Cyberpunk 2077 Pavel Sasko reposted the tweet and added that they were working on the update in secret. Fans believe that this post is a direct hint of a new storyline.

Yes, 2.3 for #Cyberpunk2077 is coming, we have been cooking for you in secret for a bit. As usual, I’m taking care of the update personally and we will communicate more, when it’s ready. Much love chooms 🥰 https://t.co/Ua7uBpa1z8 — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) June 5, 2025

Although hints of DLC began to spread on March 27. Then on official account games on X (formerly Twitter) posted a short video with several characters and six «encrypted data». The CDPR caption reads: «Oh, and don’t worry about the encrypted data warning. Just a system glitch! Or is it?».

Birthdays… They’ll creep up on you before you know it! 👴🏼👵🏼 That’s why we’ve prepped this Cyberpunk 2077 anniversaries and character birthdays cheatsheet! 🗓 Oh, and don’t worry about the encrypted data warning. Just a glitch in the system! Or is it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NcfOkBkgJA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 27, 2025

Interest in the new addition is fueled by old leaks. Back in the spring, the user Free_Carpenter151 Reddit drew attention to the profile of the Virtuos studio’s writer in LinkedIn. It states that it has been working on DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 since April 2025. And while Virtuos already helped with the 2.2 update in December 2024, this time it’s specifically about «many new side quests» and preparing «for future DLC releases».

There are two possibilities here: either the writer at Virtuos is actually working on DLC, or he updated his profile very late and the mention refers to a previous update. Patch 2.2 brought a number of improvements, and version 2.21 in January 2025 added support for DLSS 4 on PC. After this update, it seemed that the game would not receive new content, but CD Projekt RED decided otherwise.