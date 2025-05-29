Cyberpunk 2 is officially in pre-production, 100 developers are working on the game, — CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that Cyberpunk 2 (aka Project Orion) has entered the pre-production phase.

According to studios, about 100 developers are already working on the project. This means that the game is now much closer to release. At the same time, it was announced much later than the original, when the part was at the start of its long journey back in 2012.

Along with the announcement of the Cyberpunk 2 stage, the company shared a report for investors. Currently, the company’s main resources are focused on The Witcher 4, which employs 422 people. The second flagship of the studio is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, better known as Project Orion. The sequel will return players to the familiar Los Angeles-inspired Knight City and add a new location similar in spirit to dark Chicago. This is all the details so far — but obviously, the game expand the setting and scale.

Congratulations to the team for this milestone ↙️ pic.twitter.com/Uw5EckDvAE — CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) May 28, 2025

While Orion is just getting started, CDPR boasts of the success of its current projects. The Phantom Liberty DLC sold 10 million copies. But The Witcher 3 has exceeded 60 million copies, 10 million of which have been sold in the last 5 years.

Although the company’s games are objectively successful — expect new games «tomorrow» it is not worth it. For example, The Witcher 4 with Ciri in the title role according to preliminary estimates, will be released no earlier than 2027-2028. If CDPR switches to Cyberpunk 2 completely after that, the release may be delayed until 2030+. At the same time, both franchises are now switching to Unreal Engine 5, which should result in a certain unification of processes.

In addition to Cyberpunk 2, CDPR is also working on a spin-off of The Witcher, codenamed Sirius, as well as a brand new intellectual property called Hadar. The list also includes a nuanced project and a remake of The Witcher at the concept stage. In total, the Polish studio is working on 9 projects:

More in the studio’s plans Cyberpunk 2077 port on Switch 2, where the graphics look decent. In contrast, porting The Witcher 3 to Switch 2 is not yet being considered, despite the success of the updated version for the next-generation consoles.

Source: Kotaku