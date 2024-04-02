ChatGPT can now be used without an account

OpenAI has started to open up access to ChatGPT to users without an account. The company described the move as part of its mission «to make tools like ChatGPT widely available so that people can experience the benefits of AI».

This approach also provides the company with more training data (for those who have not opted out). It also possibly encourages more users to create accounts and subscribe to access the improved GPT-4 version instead of the older GPT-3.5 model that free users receive.

When using ChatGPT without an account on standard screen with a «How can I help you today?» prompt and an input box, there are also optional buttons available to register or log in. The company says that it is gradually rolling out access, so some users may not yet have this option.

OpenAI has created additional security measures for users without an account. They have different conditions for blocking descriptions and creating images in certain categories. A company representative said that the development of this feature took into account how GPT-3.5 users who have logged out of the system can create new threats. The teams responsible for detecting and stopping the abuse of artificial intelligence models participated in the creation of the new feature and will adjust the work accordingly if unexpected threats appear. At the same time, users without an account are subject to the same restrictions as registered users.

Users without an account can disable data learning for tips. This can be done through the settings menu, which is accessible through a small question mark to the right of the text box. To do this, turn off the «Improve the model for everyone» switch.

According to OpenAI, more than 100 million people in 185 countries use ChatGPT every week. This step is likely to attract even more users.

Source: Engadget