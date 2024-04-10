News Technologies 04-10-2024 at 10:28 comment views icon

ChatGPT writes songs for Indian movies — and is credited in the credits

OpenAI chatbot starts its career in Bollywood — ChatGPT was spotted in the credits of an Indian TV series as part of the music team, according to posts users on Reddit. More specifically, he is referred to as «songwriter».

ChatGPT пише пісні для індійського кіно — і його вказують у титрах

MS PowerUser edition notes that we are talking about the comedy-drama series Save the Tigers 2, which is broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar and tells the story of «three disillusioned men who come together through their marital problems».

It is worth noting that this is not the first experience of ChatGPT — in film production. The South Park animated series includes an episode dedicated to the chatbot and co-authored with him — called «Deep Learning».


