China has created a «super SIM card» for the Internet of Things – with a RISC-V core, 10 times more memory and NFC support

China Mobile has announced its upcoming «super SIM card» CC2560A. This is the world’s first SIM card with a RISC-V core. In fact, the CC2560A — is a product for the Internet of Things that improves all aspects of a traditional SIM card. It has more memory, better security algorithms, and new features such as NFC support.

Thanks to a single RISC-V core running at 120 MHz, the new SIM card offers 10 times the data transfer speed of a standard SIM card and about 2 times faster than current high-end super SIM cards already in use in the IoT. The 2.5 MB of built-in RISC-V flash memory on the SIM card is also 10 times the capacity of a standard SIM card and twice that of other super SIM cards.

Examples of uses for China Mobile’s super SIM include electronic student ID cards, digital car keys, public transportation and other access control applications.

However, future innovations on the chip may not see the light of day. The fact is that the US government is trying to block China’s access to the RISC-V protocol.

