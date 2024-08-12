China’s light-driven robotic bullet could change the rules of the ballistics game

A group of researchers led by Chinese scientists has developed a system for launching miniature robots powered by light. This invention could revolutionize ballistics and the aerospace industry.

The developers were inspired by the spraying mechanism of the seeds of the diving cucumber (Ecballium elaterium). They have created a hydrogel launcher that utilizes the rapid evaporation of a liquid caused by the photothermal reaction of an embedded graphene suspension.

The researchers claim that their invention is capable of releasing energy in just 0.3 milliseconds. This feature allows the robot to start from any surface, including leaves, tree bark, and viscous liquids.

The miniature disk-shaped device is only 7 mm in diameter and 3 mm thick, but can jump vertically to a height of more than 1.93 meters. This is 643 times the robot’s own size.

The scientists demonstrated the potential application of their invention by creating a «smart seed». They attached a seed and a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag to a hydrogel matrix. After launching into a special «smart» field, sensors read the RFID tag, determining the type of seed and providing care instructions.

The researchers believe that their invention can be used in various industries. In particular, it can be used to create medical robots that can penetrate deep into tissue, or to develop «smart» seeding systems in agriculture.

Research results published in the scientific journal Nature. The scientists emphasize that their power amplification strategy lays the foundation for propulsive motion, which expands the capabilities of miniature soft robotic systems.

Source: Interestingengineering