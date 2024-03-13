Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD has quality problems in export markets

Chinese BYD electric vehicles supplied to Europe, the Middle East and other Asian countries have quality problems.

As of the end of last year, BYD was the third largest automaker by market capitalization, right after Tesla and Toyota. However, export vehicles from China require repairs upon arrival at their destination. The cars in Japan had scratches, and those in Europe had mold.

While mold can be common in cars, especially when they are stored in humid weather for long periods of time, the problem with BYD’s cars in Europe was that they did not receive proper treatment to remove the mold, transmits InsideEVs.

In Thailand, where Chinese electric vehicles have taken the domestic automotive market by storm, quality problems with BYD cars seem to be on the rise. Complaints about peeling paint and plastic have gone public. Meanwhile, in Israel, it is reported that BYD electric vehicles are deformed under the weight of roof racks.

This is more likely to be a logistical issue than a manufacturing defect. Maintaining tight quality control along the global supply chain may be a new challenge for BYD. But it’s too early to assess whether these quality issues are false alarms or whether BYD should take them very seriously.

The automaker’s sales fell in February 2024 due to an industry-wide slowdown. It is also expected to fail to meet its domestic target of selling more than 400,000 vehicles in international markets this year.