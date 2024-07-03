Christopher Reeve’s son, who played Clark Kent in 1978, will appear in James Gunn’s new «Superman»

«Superman» James Gunn honors both the legacy of the Man of Steel and the actor who created him on the big screen with a special cameo version.

The late Christopher Reeve achieved his greatest commercial success playing Superman and his alter ego Clark Kent in the first four Superman films. Now his youngest son, journalist and ABC News correspondent Will Reeve, will play a cameo role as a TV reporter in the upcoming DC Studios film.

During the filming process of the new movie, which is currently underway in Cleveland, Ohio, local reporters spotted Will Reeve on the set. Superman in the new revival of the popular character played by David Korensworth. The film was directed and written by James Gunn. The new «Superman» movie is expected to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Will Reeve and his older siblings Matthew and Alexandra have only recently started thinking about superheroes. This happened thanks to the documentary «Super/Man» by Ian Bonhoeff and Peter Attedghi, which tells the story of their late father’s life and career.

«Most of my memories of my dad are of him after the accident, because I was not yet three years old when he was injured,» said Will Reeve. «So to see his entire life up to that point, told in such a poetic, cinematic and authentic way by our wonderful filmmakers, was a real gift to me».

Christopher Reeve almost died after a horseback riding accident in 1995. As a result of his injuries, the actor was paralyzed from the neck down. He died in 2004.

The documentary will be released on the big screen this fall. It will be screened in select cinemas on September 21, followed by an encore presentation on Christopher Reeve’s birthday, September 25.

DC Studios did not comment on the request for a Will Reeve cameo.

Source: variety