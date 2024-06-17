Chrome on Android can now read web pages aloud

Google is starting to roll out a new feature in the Chrome mobile browser on Android called Listen to this page. As the name implies, it can read aloud a webpage opened in the browser.

This feature has playback controls similar to those found in music or podcast players. You can pause, change the reading speed, scroll forward, or skip forward or backward 10 seconds at a time.

You can also change the voice used to read the text, as well as the language. The Listen to this page feature currently supports several languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

Previously, you could ask Google Assistant to read a webpage out loud and even translate it into other languages along the way. But to do so, you had to switch from Chrome to the Google app. The new feature leaves the user in the browser.

To use the new feature, you should open a page with a lot of text, then tap the three-dot menu and select Listen to this page, which should appear under the Translate option. The service is not yet available to all users, and is still being rolled out. According to 9to5Google, it is already available in version 125 of the Chrome browser for Android. Google has also been testing the feature on the desktop version of Chrome.

