Citizens may be deprived of their second car for the front — draft law on mobilization

Ukrainians may have their cars taken away for the needs of the front line — such provisions are included in the new draft law on mobilization.

According to it, mobilization of a vehicle is possible if a citizen owns more than one vehicle.

This was reported by MP Mariana Bezuhla on Facebook and Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram.

The MPs posted identical texts.

«Mobilization of vehicles — clarification. For citizens, if they own more than one vehicle, they can mobilize», — the summary of the text of the draft law approved for consideration by the Rada says.

It is likely that citizens mean individual entrepreneurs.

In particular, on February 10, MP Yulia Klymenko commented on the changes during a telethon, mentioning that the mobilization of cars to the front now also applies to individual entrepreneurs.

«Previously, it was only legal entities – enterprises – from which vehicles were seized, but now individual entrepreneurs have been added. Now, the register maintained by the Armed Forces and the TCC will be updated with information about vehicles not by companies and citizens, but by government agencies, in particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs. These vehicles will be registered, and if they are in the register, they will not be able to be sold, pledged, or move between regions. These are very controversial proposals,” Klymenko said.

At the time, the MP also stated that there is currently a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on the procedure for seizing vehicles for the needs of the army, but it is a state secret for some reason».

On the Rada’s website available only the version of the draft law No. 10449 as of January 30, 2024.

In the draft law on mobilization training and mobilization provided forThe Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that there are three ways to seize cars for the needs of the Armed Forces: